Rugby star Rowan Baxter ‘kills himself and his three children’ in horror car fire that left his wife in critical condition

A former rugby star has died alongside his three kids in a horror car fire that has left his wife fighting for her life in the hospital.

Rowan Charles Baxter, 42, and his three children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey, all aged under the age of ten, died after the family’s white SUV was set on fire in Camp Hill at around 8.20pm yesterday in Brisbane, Australia.

The children’s mom who was also in the car escaped the blaze with “significant burns.” She was heard yelling “he’s poured petrol on me” as she “rolled on the footpath in flames”, The Australian reports.

According to The Australian, the former New Zealand Warriors’ star is believed to have stabbed himself with a knife during the horrific attack which occurred just metres from Hannah’s parents house.

Baxter, who had recently split with his wife and closed the Integr8 fitness business they ran together, was locked in a custody battle with his wife over their children.

Police confirmed the three children died…