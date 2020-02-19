Thai police arrest man for killing ex-wife at Bangkok shopping mall

A man killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Tuesday, February 18, ten days after a mass shooting at another mall in Thailand’s northeast.

The man had gone into a beauty clinic at Century The Movie Plaza mall where his ex-wife worked and opened fire, killing her and wounding a bystander, Colonel Kissana Pattanacharoen said.

The gunman then fled the Century The Movie Plaza, near the Thai capital’s Victory Monument.

“One person died and another was injured,” police Colonel Kissana Pattanacharoen told Reuters.

The gunman was arrested while on the run in another province, police said on Wednesday morning. He was charged with premeditated murder and illegal gun possession, and three other charges.

Ten days before, a soldier killed at least a dozen people at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. He had earlier killed his commanding officer, other soldiers at his base and several…