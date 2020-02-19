“You’ve gone to far” Boosie Badazz calls out Dwyane for supporting his son Zion after he came out as a transgender and asked to be called Zaya (video)

Boosie Badazz took to Instagram to call out Dwyane Wade for encouraging and supporting his 12-year-old child who came out as transgender.

Dwyane recently appeared on Ellen to talk about his child who was born as a boy and named Zion but now identifies as a transgender girl called Zaya.

He said during the interview: “First of all me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re allies as well.”

A number of celebrities took to Instagram to declare their support for the Wade family after the interview (read here).

However, American rapper Boosie Badazz was not in support of this and he released a video on Instagram, condemning Dwyane.

He said in the video: “I gotta say something about this shit, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too fu**ing far, dawg.

“That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon’ be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and…