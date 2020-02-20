Activist Aduke Ajibola writes open letter to the governor of Ogun State Dr. Dapo Abiodun MFR after gathering elderly victims of house demolition outside the governor’s office.

Dapo abiodun and activist

The Ogun State government received quite a bit of a shock on Monday morning 17th December 2019 earlier this week, when human rights activist Aduke, gathered member of the Rocklanders Community Organization and other affected victims (majority elderly women) of house demolition owed compensation demonstrated outside the governor’s office.

The activist had organized a similar protest outside the gate to the governor office last year on Human Rights Day. 10th December 2019. Government representatives ; Permanent Secretary Mr.Saka and Chief Security Officer Ogun State, addressed the people on behalf of his excellency. Assuring the protesters that His Excellency was aware of the issue, had received the request letter which had been submitted since June 2019, and would schedule a meeting with the organization. Despite their elderly plea and seizure of the organization banner, and follow up, no meeting was scheduled.

Aduke…