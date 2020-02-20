CAN Yobe state stage protest to mark 2nd year anniversary of Leah Sharibu’s abduction (photos)

To mark the 2nd year anniversary of the abduction of the Dapchi school girls, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Yobe State chapter, today Wednesday February 19th, staged a solidarity walk in the state, praying for peace to return to the country as well as challenging the Federal government to ensure the release of the school girls still in Boko Haram captivity.

Apart from the prayer sessions at the church, the Yobe State CAN Chairman, with his officials and the entire congregation including school children, staged a peaceful procession from the ECWA Church to St. Mary’s Catholic Church with protesters holding placards.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Dark Birthday for Leah Sharibu; every life is precious to God; stop the violence; the duty of govt is security of lives and properties.”

The Christian community also sent a message of hope to Leah and all those in captivity including Muslims. They also prayed for the repose of the soul of Bitrus Zakka,…