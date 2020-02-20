Customs seizes 1,393 bags of rice hidden in gas cylinders

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted 1, 393 bags of rice concealed in gas cylinders within Ogun State.

Parading the smugglers before newsmen on Wednesday February 19, the Acting Controller of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A in Ikeja, Usman Yahaya said 625 cartons of frozen chicken, 187 jars and 66 drums of vegetable oil were also seized when the suspects were arrested between 5th and 17th February, 2020.

The items conveyed in 12 different vehicles, had a cumulative duty paid value (DPV) of N40.14 million.

Yahaya said;