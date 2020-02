A 22-year-old lady was found dead at her residence in Bomadi community of Delta State on Sunday February 16, after allegedly poisoning herself and her child.

The deceased identified as Epigha Peace Koboye, reportedly took the decision of ending her life and that of her child after her baby daddy denied being the father of her baby.

It was further gathered that their corpses have been evacuated and deposited at Bomadi General Hospital.