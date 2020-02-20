Man arrested for storming into a London mosque to stab a Muslim crier as he called worshippers to afternoon prayers (Photos/Videos)

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stormed into the London Central Mosque on Thursday afternoon and stabbed a Muslim crier in his 70s as he called worshippers to afternoon prayers.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called about 3:10 p.m. after reports of an attack, but they did not reveal the extent of the injuries of the person who was stabbed or the identity of the suspect.

Police said another man was also arrested at the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder.

In some of the images posted online, a police officer was pictured holding a man down on the floor.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said today: ‘Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 3.10pm on Thursday, February 20, to reports of a stabbing.

‘Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. A man, in his 70s, was found with stab injuries.

‘He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as…