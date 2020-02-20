Maryam Sanda appeals her death sentence

Maryam Sanda has filed an appeal against the death sentence she was handed by a Federal High Court in Abuja which found her guilty of killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

The convict asked the Court of Appeal in Abuja to set aside the verdict and acquit her, on grounds of Justice Yusuf Halilu who handed her the death sentence being “tainted by bias and prejudices.”

Maryam alleged she wasn’t given a fair hearing and was convicted on circumstantial evidence by the trial judge who reportedly failed to rule on her preliminary objection, challenging the charge preferred against her.

She backed her claim by pointing out the evidence of witnesses, lack of confessional statement, absence of murder weapon, lack of corroboration of evidence by two or more witnesses and lack of autopsy report to determine the true cause of her husband’s death.

She said in her application;