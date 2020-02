The FCT police command says it has arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Laetitia Dagan, an Assistant Director in Aso Rock.

47-year Dagan from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday February 17th till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unidentified persons.

The FCT Criminal Investigation department says preliminary investigation shows that the suspect allegedly conspired with some others who are still on the run.