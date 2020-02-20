Senate moves to create agency to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram members

The Nigerian Senate has introduced a bill to create an agency that would take responsibility for the rehabilitation, deradicalisation and integration of repentant Boko Haram members in the country.

The bill which is being sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe East senatorial district was read for the first time during plenary today Thursday February 20th.

Last month, the Nigerian military said that about 608 repentant insurgents were undergoing the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme under its Operation Safe Corridor in Malam-Sidi, Gombe State. The programme includes formal literacy classes, skills acquisition and Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) as well as drug and psychotherapy for the repentant sect members.