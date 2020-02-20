Teenage wheelbarrow pusher electrocuted in Enugu as iron rod he was using to pluck mangoes from tree touches high tension wire (graphic photos)

A young wheelbarrow pusher was electrocuted on Wednesday morning while attempting to pluck mangoes from a tree along Enugu Road, in Nsukka Local Government Area of  Enugu State.

 

It was gathered that the deceased said to be about 18 years old, had climbed up the mango tree and, using a short rod iron, and had mistakenly made contact with a live high tension wire which electrocuted and killed him instantly.

 

Mr Eze, a resident of the area who said that he did not know the exact time the incident happened, suggested that the man might have climbed the mango tree to pluck mangoes with an iron rod and had made contact with the high tension wire which got him electrocuted.

“I just saw his lifeless body with electric burns under the mango tree while I was rushing out for work,” said Jude Eze, a witness.

 

A commercial motorcycle operator who pleaded anonymity told Daily Sun that the incident happened around 6:30 am, adding that the rod allegedly used by the dead man…



Source: Linda Ikeji

