Benue community gifts 80 tubers of yam to serving corps member who erected a borehole water system for them(photos/video)

A serving corps member in Benue state, Iyanuoluwa Moyinoluwa, was gifted 80 tubers of yam by members of Pila community in the state after she funded a borehole water system for them.

Iyanuoluwa who is currently serving in the state, pulled up resources and erected the water system in the community that has experienced water shortage for so many years.

The water system was commissioned on Thursday February 21st and the community members gave her what they had as a token of their appreciation. See more photos below