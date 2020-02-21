Gabrielle Union responds to those having opinions and giving “hot takes” after husband Dwyane Wade’s son came out as transgender

A number of people have condemned Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade for declaring their support for Zaya Wade who came out as transgender. But Gabrielle has a few words for those having opinions.

Zaya Wade, 12, who was named Zion Wade at birth, opened up to father Dwyane that he identifies as a girl. Dwyane and his wife Gabriele Union chose to show support and they even reached out to the cast of Pose to find out how best to be there for their child.

Pose is an American drama television series that features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

Dwyane also appeared on The Ellen Show to speak with Ellen DeGeneres about his child coming out as transgender and how Zaya has his full support.

On Gabrielle’s part, she shared a video of Zaya having a conversation with Dwyane about gender nonconformity and she also showed her support for Zaya.

Well, a number of celebrities didn’t think it was right for Gabrielle and Dwyane to support a…