Homeless Nigerian man arrested in Cambodia, says he has no job, passport and money

Officers from the Phnom Penh police post of Toul Tompong 2 on Thursday, February 19, handed over a 28-year-old Nigerian man to the Immigration Department’s Office of Investigation and Procedure.

The Nigerian identified as Chidera, arrived Cambodia on September 2017 at Siem Reap International Airport, looking for work.

He was recently arrested and detained by police because he was living on the streets. He said that he has no job, no passport and no money, so he is stuck in Cambodia.

The Immigration Department is dealing with his case according to the usual legal procedures.