JJC Skillz shares video of an Imam revealing the secret to a happy marriage as he declares his love for Funke Akindele (Watch video)

JJC Skillz took to Instagram to declare his love for Funke Akindele alongside a video of an Imam sharing the secret to a happy marriage.

In the video shared by JJC Skillz, the Imam is seen granting an interview broadcast on Eman Channel.

The Imam said: “If my wife were to phone me now and tell me, ‘move to the left.’ I’d move to the left even if there’s no place. Out of love. That’s it. So what? If that makes her happy, it makes her happy.

“You know, people might say this guy is a chicken. I don’t mind being called a chicken. I’ll even quack quack for you a little bit, so long as she’s happy. Mashallah

“Yeah, if that’s what makes your marriage, let it be.

“I’m telling you and I know that you might be surprised. It’s a reality.”

Reacting to the video, JJC Skillz wrote: “HAPPY WIFE HAPPY LIFE @funkejenifaakindele I’ve got you 24 Hours. 24/7 Til the end of time.”

Watch the video below.