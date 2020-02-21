Lauren London shuts down rumours she’s dating Diddy

Lauren London has set the record straight on rumours that she’s dating rapper Diddy less than a year after Nipsey Hussle’s death.

The actress lost her man, Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 after he was shot dead. Since then, she hasn’t been linked with any man.

However, all that changed when hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, 50, shared a photo of himself with London, 35, during the Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch.

He captioned the photo: “More lost files…me and my sister @laurenlondon at the @rocnation brunch.”

Though he referred to her as his sister, people began speculating that they are dating since both of them are currently single.

Lauren initially reacted to the rumours by posting a photo of late Nipsey Hussle alongside the caption, “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”

When the rumours didn’t stop, she followed that up with a more aggressive post demanding the public “stop f***king playing” with her while she continues to…