Mom shares video of her 9-year-old son with dwarfism, crying and threatening to commit suicide due to incessant bullying

A mum from Brisbane, Australia, shared a heartbreaking video of her son crying and saying he wants to die after being bullied at school yet again.

Yarraka Bayles shared the emotional video of her son crying hysterically after school on Facebook.

In the video, Quaden, 9, who was born with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism, is seen in anguish as he describes how he plans to take his life.

“I’ve just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people [to] know, parents, educators teachers, this is the effects that bullying has, this is what bullying does,” Bayles states in the video.