No going back on social media regulation

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that the federal government will be moving on with its plan to regulate social media.
Lai Mohammed who disclosed this weeks after he denied the existence of a bill for the regulation of social media in an interview with an international news platform, said they have already contacted two major platforms; Facebook and Google.
He told newsmen in Abuja yesterday February 20, that their aim is to ensure that damages are not done to the country through the social media.
“We are pushing ahead with our plan to sanitize the social media, working with stakeholders. By March 2, 2020, we will inaugurate a stakeholders committee that will deliberate and recommend the way forward.
“We are also planning a major international conference that will bring together the tech companies, media practitioners, policy makers and others as part of efforts to tackle this growing canker-worm
“Last week, I met with…
Source: Linda Ikeji