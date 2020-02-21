No going back on social media regulation

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that the federal government will be moving on with its plan to regulate social media.

Lai Mohammed who disclosed this weeks after he denied the existence of a bill for the regulation of social media in an interview with an international news platform, said they have already contacted two major platforms; Facebook and Google.

He told newsmen in Abuja yesterday February 20, that their aim is to ensure that damages are not done to the country through the social media.