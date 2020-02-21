Shan George cries tears of joy as she’s appointed by the Cross River State governor as the Chairman of Callywood Board





An emotional Shan George shed tears of joy after she was appointed by the governor of Cross River State to be the Chairman of the Callywood Board.

The veteran actress said she woke up to the good news and it was totally unexpected.

She thanked Governor Ben Ayade for the honour bestowed on her by making her the chairperson of the movie body in her state.

I’m still in shock. I worked all night and went to bed at past 6am, I was sooooo tired, I crashed without having a bath or even wipe my face. I’m just waking up now, to this good news, of me being appointed as CHAIRMAN CALLYWOOD BOARD. (CALLYWOOD IS THE MOVIE BODY IN MY STATE)

By His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, d Amiable Governor of Cross river state. Thank u very much Sir.

Thank u crossrivarians.

Praises to d Almighty God.

I pray for God’s guidance, so that I can do this job and not disappoint my Govnor, my people and my God. Amen.





Source: Linda Ikeji