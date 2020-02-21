Speed Darlington demands to know the”voodoo priest” that made “irrelevant” Mr Eazi get a billionaire girlfriend like Temi Otedola

Speed Darlington is demanding to know the voodoo priest who helped Mr Eazi get a rich heiress like Temi Otedola despite the fact that he’s not “relevant”

Speed claimed he is “1000 miles” more relevant than Mr Eazi. He added that he has dropped more songs than Eazi, yet he’s finding it hard to get a woman like Temi Otedola in his life.

He said he wants to know the voodoo priest who helped Eazi. He further said that he’s willing to pay 100,000 to any voodoo priest who can “help me land a rich daughter eating off my hands.”

He went on to reveal that he’s done everything possible to win the affection of Temi’s elder sister, DJ Cuppy but it’s not working, and since he is “running out of shots to shoot” he will have to “resort to voodoo priest.”

“I must tie one of them,” he concluded.

Speed Darlington said all these on Instagram. He shared a video of Temi and Mr Eazi displaying their love and he wrote: