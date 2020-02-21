U.S allegedly exposes and opposes Buhari administration’s plan to hand over $100m Abacha Loot to APC governor, Abubakar Bagudu

The United States’ government has reportedly exposed and opposed the Buhari-led administration’s plan to hand over $100m out of the recovered Gen Sani Abacha’s loot to an All Progressives Congress member and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu.

Bloomberg reported that while the U.S. Department of Justice said Bagudu who spent six months in federal detention in Texas while awaiting extradition to the Island of Jersey was involved in corruption with Abacha, Buhari’s administration is insisting there is a 17-year-old agreement which entitles Bagudu to the recovered funds.

Documents made available by the US Department of Justice revealed that the Kebbi State Governor who is a close ally of President Buhari was handed over to criminal trial in Jersey before he agreed to return $163m to Nigeria. He was subsequently released on bond to Nigeria where he was supposed to be prosecuted for money laundering, but that trial never took place.

In the case…