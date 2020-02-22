Boko Haram strikes in Adamawa community

Boko Haram members engaged in a firece gun battle with men of the Nigerian Army in Garkida, a town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, on Friday night, February 21.

According to reports, the sect members stormed the community on friday, shooting everyone in sight. Many persons are feared dead in the attack.

Recall that in January this year, the sect members attacked Michika, a community in the state where they abducted the CAN chairman in the local government area. Reverend Lawan Andimi, who they later beheaded.