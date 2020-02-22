Boko Haram will end very soon





The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has predicted the end of Boko Haram, which he said might come very soon.

In a letter written to the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, the COAS said the renewed zeal shown by Nigerian troops battling Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in the North-east, as well as the menace of the terrorists and their criminalities reignited his hope of insurgency ending soon.

He praised the commanders “for their gallantry, patriotism and commitment to the war effort by decimating the leadership and rank and file of the insurgents”, and also urged the troops to never allow the terrorists have any breathing space or freedom of action anywhere as they continue to discharge their legitimate duties.

The statement released on Friday by the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa reads in full;

CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF CONGRATULATES GALLANT TROOPS OF…





Source: Linda Ikeji