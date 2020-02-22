Damilola Taylor’s killer jailed again for four years after running over a police woman

Ricky Preddie, one of the killers of 10-year-old Damilola Taylor has been jailed for four years after driving into a female police officer.

Damilola, 10, was on his way home from a south London library on 27 November 2000 when he was stabbed with a broken beer bottle. He had only been in Britain for three months when he was killed after moving with his family from Nigeria.

Ricky Preddie was 13 and his brother Danny, 12, when they killed the young boy and left him to die alone in a concrete stairwell in Peckham. The pair were sentenced to eight years for Damilola’s manslaughter in 2006.

Ricky Preddie, 32, also known as Ricky Johnson, has been jailed again after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop, and driving without insurance at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said he was sentenced to four years imprisonment and banned from driving for 12 years, which will start…