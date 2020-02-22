Gunmen kill warder and one other in Kaduna, abduct 13-year-old girl

Some gunmen who struck in Angwan Alkali community in Mararaban Rido, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in Chikun Local government area reportedly killed two people and also abducted a 13-year-old girl.
The gunmen who invaded the community at about 1:00AM on Thursday, headed to the residence of the warder who they killed before proceeding to the apartment of his neighbour who was raising an alarm.
The warder’s neighbour was killed by the gunmen who also abducted his 13-year-old daughter.
Narrating how the incident occurred, a community leader told ThisDay;
“The gunmen who I believe were kidnappers, came at about 1:00 a.m. (on Thursday) and they went to the residentce of a prison warder, I think they wanted to kidnap him.
“As they were breaking his house to gain entrance, his neigbour raised the alarm. His neighbour was shouting thieves, thieves, but no one could respond because the bandits were many and they carried guns.
“There is no way anyone could…
Source: Linda Ikeji