Housewife sentenced to death by hanging for killing her husband in Kano

Justice Ahmad Tijjani Badamasi of a Kano state high court, today Friday February 21, sentenced a housewife, Rashida Saidu, to death by hanging for pushing her husband, Dr Adamu Ali, to his death during an argument.

Prosecution Counsel, Mariam Jilbrin, had told the court that the suspect engaged her 56-year-old husband in a fistcuff at their residence in Dorayi Quarters about a year ago during which she pushed him down from a storey building, which eventually led to his death. Dr Ali was until his death, a staff of the Federal College of Education, Kano.

Four witnesses testified against the suspect. However, her counsel, Illiya Dauda, denied the charge and proceeded to produce two witnesses to counter the allegation of culpability in the death of her husband.

While delivering his judgement, Justice Badamasi said the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt that suspect caused the death of her husband.

He therefore sentenced her to death by…