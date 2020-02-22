If Obasanjo had been in power today, the terrorists that plague our land would have been history

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode is of the opinion that if former President ”Olusegun Obasanjo had been in power today, Boko Haram would have been history.”

 

Sharing his opinion via his Twitter handle, FFK wrote

If OBJ had been in power today the terrorists that plague our land would have been history. He was a President that loved his people & that had integrity, courage, power & strength. He would have crushed BH, ISWA & the Fulani militias & despatched them to hell long ago.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

