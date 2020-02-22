It is unfounded and baseless

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has reacted to report of the US government opposing the Buhari-led administration’s plan to hand over $100m out of the recovered Gen Sani Abacha’s loot to an All Progressives Congress member and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu.

Recall Bloomberg reported yesterday that the U.S. Department of Justice said Bagudu who spent six months in federal detention in Texas while awaiting extradition to the Island of Jersey was involved in corruption with Abacha, Buhari’s administration is insisting there is a 17-year-old agreement which entitles Bagudu to the recovered funds.

The AGF in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Public Relations Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, stated that the report is unfounded and baseless. Malami also urged members of the public to disregard the report.

The statement reads;