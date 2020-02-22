”Its audio” Oluwo of Iwo laughs off his suspension from the Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has laughed off the six months suspension handed down to him today by the Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council, describing it as audio.

The council at a meeting presided over the by Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, suspended the Oluwo of Iwo over his alleged attack on the Agbowu of Ogbagbaa, Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo during a peace meeting to resolve a land tussle among monarchs on February 14th. Read here.

Reacting to reports of the suspension, the Oluwo shared a video of himself in his palace on his IG page, insisting he is still on the throne. He wrote