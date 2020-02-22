Lagos police command explain why they are still detaining Uber driver who drove the man who recently committed suicide by jumping into the Lagoon

The Lagos state police command has explained why it is holding in its custody, the Uber driver that carried 22-year-old LASU graduate, Daibo Davies Toju, who jumped into the Lagos lagoon, last week Saturday February 15th.

On Friday February 21st, a person who knows the Uber driver, took to Instagram to cry for help, alleging that he was being detained at the police station in Adekunle over the case.

LIB reached out to the public Relations Officer Lagos state Police Command, Bala Elkana, to ascertain if indeed the Uber driver was in their custody, and if true, why is he being detained. Giving an explanation, Bala said

”Yes he is. we are investigating and there are a lot of questions to be answered. The person making the noise is talking based on what was pushed in social media but the investigators will do their job and we will make the finding public.”

When asked if there are new facts emerging from the case, Mr Bala said