Nigerian Defence Academy’s first cadet, Paul Ogbebor dies…





The first cadet to enroll in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Col. Paul Ogbebor (Retd) is dead.

Col. Paul Ogbebor (Retd) died at the age of 80 after pursuing an illustrious military career, during which he emerged a hero of the Nigerian Civil War.

President Buhari in a statement released by his media aide Femi Adesina, mourned Ogbebor demise and also stated that his footprints are indelibly printed in the sands of time.

It’s the end of a life well spent, with footprints indelibly printed in the sands of time, says President Muhammadu Buhari of Col. Paul Ogbebor (Retd), who passed on at 80. The President recalls that Col Ogbebor was the first cadet to enroll at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and pursued an illustrious military career, during which he emerged a hero of the Nigerian Civil War. President Buhari salutes the community spirit of the departed, who was in the vanguard of the socio-cultural group, Edo Leaders of Thought, and chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Forum…





Source: Linda Ikeji