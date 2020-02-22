Nigerian man shares shocking story of how he ran into a friend who he never knew had died

A Nigerian man identified as Ifeanyi Uchemaurice took to his Facebook page to share a story in which he claims to have come in contact with one of his Vietnam-based friend on February 17th this year, who he later found out had died in January.

Ghost story:

I saw a friend who I never knew he is Dead.

On 17th February 2020 I met someone who I knew in Vietnam (tho we are not too close friends but we are friends), he held me from behind oga Buchi…., then I turned and shouted “Willy” what are you doing here were are you coming from, he said he is coming from Portharcourt that he is going to Awka. This is happening in Upper Iweka Onitsha in front of Ifeanyichukwu Motors.

He brought out gold from his pocket, and told me to buy or help him to sell it. he told me he saved money with it to complete his mother’s house before raining season and they have other expenses in the village to do soon, he told me he bought it 4000 Dollars. I told him that am heading to main market, let’s go…