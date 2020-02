On Friday night, businessman, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, had a dinner party to celebrate his birthday which was on Tuesday, February 18th.

The dinner had in attendace comedians AY Makun, Okey Bakassi, Timaya, Funnybone, actor Charles Onojie, BBNaija’s Frodd, atress Lilian Esoro, Tana Adelana, realtor Ned Okonkwo and his wife amongst others. See more photos below