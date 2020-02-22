Thai multi-millionaire Chatri Sityodtong offers bullied 9-year-old boy with dwarfism an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore 

Thai multi-millionaire owner, Chatri Sityodtong has offered Quaden Bayles, the 9-year-old boy with dwarfism an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore after he was bullied.

Three days ago, Bayles’s mother shared an emotional video of her son, who was born with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism crying and saying he wanted to die after being bullied at school.

Now, Martial arts champion and ONE Championship founder, Chatri Sityodtong has offered to fly Quaden and his family on an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore.

He also praised Quaden’s strength and said he would want him to be taught martial arts at his martial arts school called Evolve Mix Martial Arts.

‘I just want to let you know you have a friend out here in Asia and I know you’re going through incredible suffering and pain. I can’t imagine what you’re going through,’ Sityodtong said.

‘But I want you to know that God gives the toughest battles to his bravest and strongest soldiers and for sure…