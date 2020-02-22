‘The Queen doesn’t own the word ‘Royal’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have posted an extraordinary statement accusing Buckingham Palace of bias towards them while also claiming that her majesty, the Queen of England does not own the word ‘royal’ across the world after the Queen ordered them to stop using the ‘Sussex Royal’ brand from Spring 2018.

On Saturday just hours after announcing they would stop using the word ‘royal’ in their branding after this year’s spring, Harry and Meghan put a new statement on their own website

saying that while neither the government nor the Queen herself own the word ‘royal’ internationally, they would stop using the title.

The statement read:

‘While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word “Royal” overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use “Sussex Royal” or any iteration of the word “Royal” in any territory (either within the UK…