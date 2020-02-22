                              Wilfred Ndidi was not rushed back from surgery- Leicester boss, Brendan Rodgers defends decision to play the Nigerian, 13 days after knee surgery

Brendan Rodgers has defended his club’s decision to play Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi just 13 days after he had a knee operation.

Last month, Ndidi, who is one of the main players in the premier league, with the highest tackle rate, went through a knee operation, and was swung into action almost two weeks later in what Rodgers described as an “incredible recovery”.





After just two appearances, against West Ham and Aston Villa, Ndidi’s knee inflamed and he has been ruled out for this weekend’s clash with Manchester City, his third straight match he has missed out on due to the injury.

Football pundits and experts have criticized Rodgers’ decision to bring back Ndidi so quickly but the former Liverpool boss was quick to defend his actions.

“Medically, he passed the tests and measures to show he was okay,” said Rodgers.

“He had played a game and a half. He came on here after half an hour against West Ham and came…