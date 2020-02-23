9-year-old dwarf, Quaden Bayles is being used by his mum to make money

Whitencious boss and singer, Dencia has shared her thoughts on the beautiful turnaround 9-year-old suicidal kid, Quaden Bayles got after a video of him crying about being bullied in school for being a dwarf went viral on social media.

Dencia alleged that Quaden Bayles who she claimed is being used by his mother to make money from compassionate people, only said rehearsed lines in the video which went viral on social media.

She added that “any mom who is a loving mom will be hugging their child and telling them not to say or think what he was thinking” in the video. Dencia further stated that instead of the boy’s mother making sure her son goes through therapy and comes out better, she is raising money for him to go to Disneyland.

Read her tweets below;