                    Anthony Joshua should avoid Tyson Fury by all means now

On Sunday morning at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas, British boxer Tyson Fury defeated American Boxer Deontay Wilder to become the WBC Heavyweight champion of the world.

Wilder who had over 40 fights undefeated and was fighting at home, lost his concentration after getting knocked down by Fury in the third round and was deemed unfit to continue by his team and referee in the 7th round after Fury gave him multiple blows to the head.

Fury now has the WBC , lineal and Ring Magazine belts and social media users were quick to have their say, with many feeling Fury is now the best heavyweight boxer in the world.

