Delta community bans sale and consumption of beef over herdsmen killing

A community in Delta State, Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli North local government area has banned the sale and consumption of beef few days after 10 farmers were killed by suspected herdsmen.

Delta State Commissioner for Education, Professor Patrick Muoboghare who is also from Uwheru disclosed this on Saturday February 22. He said it was a simple solution to herdsmen attack in the community and a decision that will force herdsmen to vacate the Kingdom.

He also revealed that the community leaders resolved to bury the late victims of the attack and also train the children of those killed from primary school to University level.

Muoboghare said;

“The entire people of Uwheru community appreciate and thank the Governor for his timely intervention in preventing the blood bath that would have happened but for the governor’s intervention because the army came prepared.”

Chairman of Agadama community, Sunday Iniovogoma who also confirmed the ban on sale and…