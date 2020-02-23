Farmer who raped a child because he believes kids are ‘little adults’ capable of enjoying sex is jailed for 22-years 





A paedophile farmer who believes children are “little adults capable of enjoying sex” has been jailed for 22-years for the rape of a child he left with a “broken soul”.

58-year-old Philip Youngman, who repeatedly abused the girl was recently convicted of a series of rapes and sexual assaults at the Newcastle Crown Court. He was convicted by the jury of five offences of rape and seven of serious sexual assault, which happened on Tyneside, after a five-day trial.

His victim, who has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, was also in court to narrate her ordeal by giving evidence in front of the jury.

In an impact statement read to Newcastle Crown Court, she said: “He has taken away my childhood innocence and left me a broken soul.

“No words can express what he has done to me.Coming forward was one of the hardest things I have done in my life.

“Without support I wouldn’t have done it. At no point has he acknowledged what he did to me was wrong. He…