Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas donates his entire £61m fortune to charity, leaves nothing to his son Michael Douglas

Hollywood legend, Kirk Douglas has reportedly left his entire $61million fortune to charity.

The renowned actor and father of actor Michael Douglas died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 103. He was laid to rest two days later at the Westwood Memorial in Los Angeles.

According to the Mirror, Kirk left his entire $60million fortune to charity and didn’t leave any money to his son, Michael, who has his own net worth of about $300million.

The Spartacus actor reportedly shared his $61m fortune by giving away $50million to be distributed through the Douglas Foundation, which was founded by Kirk and his wife, Anne. The foundation “helps those who cannot otherwise help themselves”.

Some of the beneficiaries that also benefited from Kirk’s $61million fortune include St Lawrence University, where they fund a scholarship for minority and underprivileged students; Westwood’s Sinai Temple, which houses the Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center; Culver City’s…