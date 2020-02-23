‘I’m the chooser’ – Tracee Ellis Ross speaks on being single at 47 (Video)

American actress and television host, Tracee Ellis, sat down for her interview with Oprah Winfrey in Dallas, Texas, where they discussed a range of topics including being successful and not married at 47.

Explaining her decision to remain single, the Black-ish star said: ‘Like many of us was taught to grow up dreaming of my wedding and not of my life. And I spent many years dreaming of my wedding and also waiting to be chosen.

‘Well, here’s the thing. I’m the chooser and I can choose to get married if I want to, but in the meantime, I’m choicefully single. Happily, gloriously single. ‘

Tracee Ellis Ross who was recently linked to television writer and producer, Kenya Barris is the daughter of actress and Motown recording artist Diana Ross and her ex-husband Robert Ellis Silberstein.