Magu never said Coronavirus is caused by corruption- EFCC insists

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is still insisting that its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, never said that Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid19 is caused by corruption.

Magu trended last week after a video of him making the said comment at the commission’s passing out ceremony in Kaduna, surfaced online.

In the video, Magu could be heard saying

“Corruption is the biggest strategy to human kind. Your Excellency, corruption is worse than all the diseases now running about. And I strongly believe, Your Excellency, that even the coronavirus is caused by corruption.”

The commission initially denied the allegation. Today, the commission has issued a statement insisting that Magu never said Coronavirus was caused by correuption.

In the statement titled, ‘Covid 19: Understanding what Magu said’, the EFCC said Magu only claimed that corruption is worse than cancer and coronavirus.

Read the statement as posted on its official Twitter handle…