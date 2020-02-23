Police confirm the death of Nigerian footballer Tiyamu Kazeem, orders arrest of officer involved in his demise

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the death of Nigerian footballer, Tiyamiyu ‘Kaka’ Kazeem, who was allegedly killed by a policeman from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) on Saturday afternoon.

Kazeem, who was the assistant captain and defender of Remo Stars Football Club was reportedly on his way to Sagamu from Abeokuta with one of his teammates when they ran into SARS operatives who labelled Kazeem as a ‘yahoo boy.’

Despite presenting his identity (ID) card to identify himself as a player of Remo Stars FC, his club said in a statement that the officers insisted on taking them to a nearby station. While on their way, one of the officers allegedly pushed Tiyamiyu to a moving vehicle, leading to his death.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi provided a contradicting statement, saying Kazeem was knocked down by a moving vehicle while trying to escape from Police.

He also disclosed that Kazeem’s arrest was ordered…