Turkish officials ignite outrage after wrapping African man in nylon for deportation (video)

Turkish immigration officials ignited outrage on social media, after a video of an African man who was wrapped in a nylon for deportation went viral.
The Turkish officials unwrapped the African man after some passengers on the plane he was placed in for deportation intervened. Some passengers of the plane were heard saying the officials won’t do same to a white person in a similar situation.
Facebook user, Okoro Ikechukwu who shared the video wrote;
Is This How France Deport ?
This is Very Wrong,
Imagine How One of Your African Brother Was Wrapped and Put on a Plane to be Deported from France!
Source: Linda Ikeji