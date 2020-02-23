Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in brutal seventh-round KO to win WBC heavyweight championship

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in brutal seventh-round KO to win WBC heavyweight championship

Tyson Fury has become the WBC heavyweight champion of the world, defeating Deontay Wilder in the 7th round in the Heavyweight championship clash on Sunday morning Feb 23rd at MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas

 

Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in brutal seventh-round KO to win WBC heavyweight championship

 

Fury who came in as the challenger, surpassed the odds, by getting a technical knockout over Deontay Wilder.

 

In the last round, Fury smashed Wilder in the face with a straight right, and Wilder was trapped in the corner, causing his people to throw in the towel after noticing that he had a bloody cut on his mouth and blood dripping out of his ears. 

 

Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in brutal seventh-round KO to win WBC heavyweight championship

 

After the match, Wilder said:

“I’m doing good. Things like this happen. The best man won tonight, but my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses tonight. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR