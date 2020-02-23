Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in brutal seventh-round KO to win WBC heavyweight championship

Tyson Fury has become the WBC heavyweight champion of the world, defeating Deontay Wilder in the 7th round in the Heavyweight championship clash on Sunday morning Feb 23rd at MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas

Fury who came in as the challenger, surpassed the odds, by getting a technical knockout over Deontay Wilder.

In the last round, Fury smashed Wilder in the face with a straight right, and Wilder was trapped in the corner, causing his people to throw in the towel after noticing that he had a bloody cut on his mouth and blood dripping out of his ears.