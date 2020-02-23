Widow accuses RCCG pastors of scamming her and her husband and allegedly selling off their properties after her husband died

A Nigerian widow living in the United States of America with her 5-year-old son has accused pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) of scamming her following her husband’s death.

Ms Doris Uche Ogunmakin said that certain pastors heading the RCCG church she attends in the US borrowed a huge sum of money from her husband but after his death, they refused to pay her back. She added that she and her late husband, Tolulope Ogunmakin, bought a property worth 45,000 Dollars (15 million Naira at the time) in River Park Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, through the pastors. However, after her husband’s death, they went behind her to allegedly sell the land and kept the money for themselves.

She said she’s been spending money on lawyers in the US so as to get back what is rightfully hers.

Speaking to LIB, Ms Doris said a particular Pastor Bimbo Olushola and her husband Pastor Segun Olusola borrowed 60,000 Dollars from her husband before he died and asked him not to tell his…