Woman, three others bag 160 years imprisonment for possession of counterfeit notes

A Federal High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has sentenced four persons including a woman to 160 years imprisonment on a multiple-count charge of conspiracy and possession of counterfeit bank notes.

Hon. Justice Abdulazeez Anka, who handed down the sentences to the convicts in the case brought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), ruled that they will spend 10 years in prison on each of the four counts preferred against them.

According to ICPC officers who handled the matter, three of the convicts, Hadiza Adamu Bello, Mohammed Dauda and Bello Salisu had in March 2017, left Kaduna and were joined by the fourth convict, Ali Adamu, from Kano, to meet a native doctor, Hassan Bello, who was a counterfeiter at Wamdeo Uba, Borno State, with the intention to procure about N5 million counterfeit bank notes to exchange for about N1 million genuine bank notes from a Customs officer.