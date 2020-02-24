10-year-old girl rescued after being stolen from her parents in 2018 and sold for N800,000

A 10-year-old girl who was stolen from her parents in Akwa Ibom State in 2018, has been rescued by Anambra Police Command after being sold to a couple in the state for N800,000.

Anambra State Police Spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the arrest of the couple who bought the little girl and further disclosed that they changed her name from Favour Asuquo to Faith Ezeugwu.

Haruna said;