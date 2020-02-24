10-year-old girl rescued after being stolen from her parents in 2018 and sold for N800,000

A 10-year-old girl who was stolen from her parents in Akwa Ibom State in 2018, has been rescued by Anambra Police Command after being sold to a couple in the state for N800,000.
Anambra State Police Spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the arrest of the couple who bought the little girl and further disclosed that they changed her name from Favour Asuquo to Faith Ezeugwu.
Haruna said;
“On February 21, a girl child of about 10 years old reasonably suspected to have been stolen from Akwa Ibom State since 2018 and sold to a couple in Anambra State at the rate of Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#800,000) was rescued by Police detectives attached to 33 division, Onitsha following intelligence report.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the child’s original name was Favour Asuqwo before her “new parents” the suspects who are now in police custody gave her a new name as Faith Ezeukwu after they allegedly bought her from her captors presently at…
